Hanson Miriam Passed away peacefully on 19th June 2019,
aged 81 years, of Skegness.
Dearly beloved wife of the late John,
a much loved mum, nana, great nana and great great nana.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service in St Matthews Church, Skegness on
Monday 8th July 2019 at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society and Marie Curie.
All enquiries please to
Skegness and District
Funeral Services
tel 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on July 3, 2019
