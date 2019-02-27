|
ELSOM Mike Passed away peacefully on
12th February 2019,
aged 71 years of
Burgh Le Marsh.
Much loved husband to Judy,
loving dad to Mark, Becs and Jason,
grandad to India and Eliza,
brother to Richard and
brother in law to Tony,
Mike will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Cremation service at Alford
on Tuesday 7th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
R.S.P.B and Skegness & District Scouts.
All enquiries please to
Skegness & District Funeral Services,
tel: 01754 761758.
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 27, 2019
