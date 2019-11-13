|
|
|
Smith Michael "Mick" John Aged 80 years,
of Skegness, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on the 29th October 2019
surrounded by family.
Fantastic Dad to Daz, Jenna & Rhia, Grandad to Jude, Indi & Clover and
all-round great guy/friend to many.
A service will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on Friday
29th November at 1.45pm,
all welcome, followed by
buffet/drinks in the Oak Lounge
at The Vine Hotel in Skegness
from 4pm onwards, it would be great
to see anybody that knew Dad come
along and celebrate his life.
Donations for Parkinson's UK
and/or Leukaemia UK may be given
on the day or forwarded to
Arnold Funeral Service,
57 Newark Rd, Lincoln,
Lincolnshire LN5 8LS, UK
Tel: 01522 542 701.
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 13, 2019