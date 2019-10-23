|
|
|
SKELTON Mavis Formerly of Burgh le Marsh, passed away in Kents Hill Nursing Home, Milton Keynes on
10th October 2019 aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of Frank and mother to Timothy and Nigel.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 29th October at 1.15pm
at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
Family flowers only please, but donations to Dementia UK would be appreciated and can be sent c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 23, 2019