Skegness & District Funeral Services (Skegness)
81 Roman Bank
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2SW
01754 761758
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00
St. Clements Church
Mavis Price Notice
Price Mavis Passed away peacefully aged 77 on Saturday May 25th 2019.
Loving mother of Marian, Catherine and John, grandmother of Louay, Malik, Laura and Stephanie,
great-grandmother of Lily, Jamelia and Eva, and close friend and
companion of Harry.
Funeral service at St. Clements Church on Thursday June 13th 2019 at 11am. Traditional funeral attire with a splash of colour/flowers. All welcome.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The National Autistic Society and Guide Dogs for the Blind.
c/o Skegness and District Funeral Services, Skegness
Published in Skegness Standard on June 5, 2019
