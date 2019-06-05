|
Price Mavis Passed away peacefully aged 77 on Saturday May 25th 2019.
Loving mother of Marian, Catherine and John, grandmother of Louay, Malik, Laura and Stephanie,
great-grandmother of Lily, Jamelia and Eva, and close friend and
companion of Harry.
Funeral service at St. Clements Church on Thursday June 13th 2019 at 11am. Traditional funeral attire with a splash of colour/flowers. All welcome.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The National Autistic Society and Guide Dogs for the Blind.
c/o Skegness and District Funeral Services, Skegness
Published in Skegness Standard on June 5, 2019
