Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00
Alford Crematorium
Maurice White Notice
MAURICE WHITE Passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on
Tuesday 1st October 2019
aged 89 years.
Cherished dad to Dawn, Fern,
Lindie, Beau and Holly.
Loving granddad
and great granddad.
Maurice will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th October at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to Barnardo's.
Funeral arrangements entrusted
to Frank Wood & Sons
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors
.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 9, 2019
