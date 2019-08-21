|
|
|
Porter Marlene Anne Passed away peacefully on Saturday 10th August 2019, aged 82 years.
She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family
Reg, Wayne, Lynne, Gary, Kala,
Mark, Natalie, Amie and Mathew.
The funeral service will take
place at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 10:00am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to
St Barnabas Hospice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons, 01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 21, 2019