IRVING Mark Passed away on 26th August 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Private committal followed by service for all who knew him and wish to celebrate his life at St Wilfrid's Church Alford on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to
St Barnabas Hospice at Home Team and Scarborough Ward
Skegness Hospital.
Enquiries to Alford Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
39 South Street, Alford. Lincs.
LN13 9AJ.
Tel: 01507 463444.
Published in Skegness Standard on Sept. 4, 2019