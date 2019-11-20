|
NEWTON (nee Balderston)
Margery Ann
Known as Ann Formerly of Burgh Le Marsh, passed away peacefully on
Saturday October 26th at Eresby Hall, aged 93 years.
Cherished wife of the late Pip,
beloved Auntie and friend to many.
Will be very much missed by
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Alford Crematorium on Friday
29th November at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to be collected in Ann's memory
for Marie Curie.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 20, 2019