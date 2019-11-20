Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Wood & Sons Funeral Directors
Prince George St.
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2BB
01754 763119
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
14:00
Alford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Newton

Notice Condolences

Margery Newton Notice
NEWTON (nee Balderston)
Margery Ann
Known as Ann Formerly of Burgh Le Marsh, passed away peacefully on
Saturday October 26th at Eresby Hall, aged 93 years.

Cherished wife of the late Pip,
beloved Auntie and friend to many.
Will be very much missed by
family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
Alford Crematorium on Friday
29th November at 2:00pm.

Family flowers only please, donations to be collected in Ann's memory
for Marie Curie.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -