HIGHFIELD Margaret Dulcie Passed away peacefully at home in Skegness on
Saturday 16th November 2019, aged 81.
Dearly loved Wife to Dennis, much loved Mother to Adrian, Shaun, Lisa and the late Helen and Grandma to
Nico, Connor, Dominic,
Jake, Finlay and Nathan.
She will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered
by all her family and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the Nurses and Carers who assisted with Margaret's care during her ill health.
Her funeral service will take place at
St Matthew's Church in Skegness on
Monday 2nd December 2019 at 11 am.
Committal at Alford Crematorium to follow from 12 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
St Barnabas Hospice and/or
Marie Curie.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 27, 2019