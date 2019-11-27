Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00
St Matthew's Church in Skegness
Committal
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00
Alford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Highfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Highfield

Notice Condolences

Margaret Highfield Notice
HIGHFIELD Margaret Dulcie Passed away peacefully at home in Skegness on
Saturday 16th November 2019, aged 81.
Dearly loved Wife to Dennis, much loved Mother to Adrian, Shaun, Lisa and the late Helen and Grandma to
Nico, Connor, Dominic,
Jake, Finlay and Nathan.
She will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered
by all her family and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the Nurses and Carers who assisted with Margaret's care during her ill health.
Her funeral service will take place at
St Matthew's Church in Skegness on
Monday 2nd December 2019 at 11 am.
Committal at Alford Crematorium to follow from 12 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
St Barnabas Hospice and/or
Marie Curie.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -