Malcolm Marshall

Malcolm Marshall Notice
MARSHALL MALCOLM Passed away peacefully at Lincoln County Hospital on Sunday 3rd March 2019,
aged 77 years.
Cherished dad, grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
The Storehouse on Friday
22nd March at 11:00am
followed by burial thereafter at
St Marys Cemetery Winthorpe.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to help
fund a memorial headstone.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Woods Funeralcare
01754763119
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 13, 2019
