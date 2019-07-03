|
|
|
HOWARD Leslie Formerly of Talbot Road, Skegness.
Passed away peacefully at Royal Trinity Hospice, London, on Thursday 20th June, aged 80 years.
Cherished husband to the late Barbara, loving dad, granddad and
great granddad, Leslie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 4th July at 3:00pm
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on July 3, 2019