|
|
|
PRICE Kenneth Passed away peacefully on the Scarborough Ward at Skegness Hospital
on Tuesday 1st October 2019
aged 82 years.
Cherished Brother to Alan
and special friend to Kathleen.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 14th October 2019 at 15:00pm.
Flowers welcome by all.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 9, 2019