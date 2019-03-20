|
|
|
GRATION Kenneth Victor Suddenly on 5th March 2019 aged 70 years of Skegness and formerly of Derbyshire.
Devoted husband of Moira,
dearest father of Brett and Theresa and Craig and Tia, a loving grandad
to Kennedy and baby Rocco.
Cremation service at Alford on
Tuesday 26th March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries please to
Graham Patchett,
Skegness Funeral Services.
Tel. 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 20, 2019
