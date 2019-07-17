|
|
|
KING Judith Margaret Passed away peacefully at
The Pilgrim Hospital in Boston on Tuesday
2nd July 2019, aged 69 years.
Cherished Wife to Mr Will King,
loving Cousin, Auntie & Friend.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 22nd July 2019 at 13:00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to Macmillan Nurses
Cancer Care.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on July 17, 2019