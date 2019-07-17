Home

The Co operative Funeralcare Skegness
Prince George Street
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2BB
01754 763119
Judith King Notice
KING Judith Margaret Passed away peacefully at
The Pilgrim Hospital in Boston on Tuesday
2nd July 2019, aged 69 years.

Cherished Wife to Mr Will King,
loving Cousin, Auntie & Friend.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.

Her funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 22nd July 2019 at 13:00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to Macmillan Nurses
Cancer Care.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on July 17, 2019
