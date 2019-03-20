|
|
|
GREEN Joyce Davy
(Joy) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 3rd March 2019 at Syne Hills Residential Home,
aged 99 years.
Cherished wife of the late Stanley Green, stepmum to Geoff, Chris,
Liz, Rick and Hilary.
Joy will be sadly missed by all
the grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at
St Clements Church on
Tuesday 26th March at 2.00pm
followed by cremation at
Boston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Woods Funeralcare
01754763119
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More