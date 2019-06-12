Home

Bugg Joyce Vivian Passed away on 31/05/2019,
aged 84 years.
A much loved Mum of Sandra,
Richard, James and Karen.
Loving Grandma to James, Charlotte, Kieran and April and
Great Grandma to Oliver.
The funeral service will be held at
St Peter and St Paul's Church in Bratoft at 12:00pm on Friday 5th July 2019.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to
Northcote Heavy Horse Centre.
All enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
15 The Terrace, Spilsby, PE23 5JR.
Tel 01790 752 334
Published in Skegness Standard on June 12, 2019
