|
|
|
Tarrant Joseph William Michael
'Joe' Aged 76 years.
Passed away peacefully at
The Pilgrim Hospital on
Monday 25th February 2019.
Devoted husband to Dorothy
and loving father, grandfather
and great grandfather
to all the family.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all
his family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th March 2019
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation or
Prostate Cancer UK.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street, Skegness
PE25 2BB 01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More