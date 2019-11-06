Home

Parkins John Passed away on
29th October 2019,
aged 73 years.
Devoted husband of Joan,
proud and loving dad of
Greg and Kirsty, Joanne and Leigh,
adored grandpa of Jade, Abi, Lucy, Elliott, Neve, Poppy and Reed and
great-grandpa of Zachary.
Service and cremation at Alford on Wednesday 13th November at 2.00pm.
Flowers or donations if desired
please to Skegness Lifeboat.
All family and friends who knew John are quite welcome to the service.
All enquiries please:
c/o Graham Patchett Funeral Services
Tel 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 6, 2019
