JOHNSON John Dennis Former doorman
of the Liberal Club.
Passed away at Aspen Lodge
Nursing Home on Tuesday
19th November 2019, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved father to
Jonathon & Matthew,
cherished brother to Stan & Kath,
the late Doreen, Edna, Sheila & Iris.
John will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
his family and friends.
John's funeral service will take place at St Matthews Church, Skegness on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 12:00 noon, followed by burial in Northolme Cemetery, Wainfleet.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Aspen Lodge Nursing
Home Residents Fund.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Frank Wood & Sons, 01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 27, 2019