HANCOCK John Passed away peacefully on 3rd March 2019, aged 82 years, of Skegness.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret, sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service at 1.00pm on Friday 29th March in Red Hill Cemetery Chapel, Arnold, Nottingham followed
by interment in the cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
The Skegness Lifeboat.
All other enquiries please to
Graham Patchett,
Skegness and District Funeral Services. Tel. 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 13, 2019
