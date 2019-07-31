|
GILL John Benjamin Passed away peacefully at Rayleigh House on Wednesday 17th July 2019 aged 100 years.
Cherished Husband to the late Rita, beloved Father to Stephen and Richard, much loved grandfather
and great grandfather.
John will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all his family
and friends.
John's funeral service to take place at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday
13th August at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Barnabas Hospice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on July 31, 2019