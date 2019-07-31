Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Wood & Sons Funeral Directors
Prince George St.
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2BB
01754 763119
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
14:00
Alford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gill

Notice Condolences

John Gill Notice
GILL John Benjamin Passed away peacefully at Rayleigh House on Wednesday 17th July 2019 aged 100 years.
Cherished Husband to the late Rita, beloved Father to Stephen and Richard, much loved grandfather
and great grandfather.
John will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all his family
and friends.
John's funeral service to take place at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday
13th August at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Barnabas Hospice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on July 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.