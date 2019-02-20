Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00
St James Church
Spilsby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Tong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Tong

Notice Condolences

Joan Tong Notice
Tong Joan Passed away peacefully at the Pilgrim Hospital on 5th February 2019, aged 92 years.
Wife of the late Kenneth Tong.
Joan leaves three children Rosemary, Charles and Catherine and their partners, Dominic, Julia and Richard.
Funeral service to be held at
St James Church, Spilsby on
Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made payable to MS Society.
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 15 The Terrace, Spilsby PE23 5JR.
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.