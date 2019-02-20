|
Tong Joan Passed away peacefully at the Pilgrim Hospital on 5th February 2019, aged 92 years.
Wife of the late Kenneth Tong.
Joan leaves three children Rosemary, Charles and Catherine and their partners, Dominic, Julia and Richard.
Funeral service to be held at
St James Church, Spilsby on
Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made payable to MS Society.
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 15 The Terrace, Spilsby PE23 5JR.
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 20, 2019
