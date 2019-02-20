Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00
St Matthews Church
Skegness
Joan Rogers Notice
Rogers Joan Margaret
(Née Fowler)
Passed away peacefully on
10th February 2019 at Pilgrim Hospital, aged 86 years.
Much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at
St Matthews Church, Skegness
on Tuesday 5th March at 11 am,
followed by interment in
St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation if desired to
Great Ormond Street Hospital c/o Graham Patchett, Skegness Funeral Services tel: 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 20, 2019
