|
|
|
Coppen Joan (née Sargeant)
Passed away peacefully at Clayburn Court Care Home, Peterborough,
on June 6th aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Robert (Bob), much loved Mum, Grandma, and Great Grandma of
Susan and Julia and families, and dear sister to the late John and Reg.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made to 'Anchor Active Clayburn Court'.
Funeral service and burial at
St Helen's Church, West Keal.
Kindly confirm date with M. J. Claypole Funeral Service, 01733 240252, yaxley.fune[email protected]
Published in Skegness Standard on June 12, 2019
Read More