Summers Jean Beloved wife of Colin and loving mum to daughters Helen and Shirley and Loving Nanna to 6 grandchildren.
Passed away on May 21st in hospital surrounded by her family
aged 71 years old.
Jean was an amazing,
kind thoughtful lady.
She was a carer of people and brought joy and laughter and a wonderful sense of humour wherever she went.
She was married to her soul partner and best friend Colin for 50 years.
She is loved and sadly missed.
Funeral will take place at Alford Crematorium on Wednesday
19th June 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only. Any donations to the Blue Cross and sent c/o Co op Funeral services, Duke street,
Sleaford, NG34 7DX.
[email protected]
Published in Skegness Standard on June 5, 2019
