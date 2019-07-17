Home

The Co operative Funeralcare Skegness
Prince George Street
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2BB
01754 763119
Jack Hardy

Jack Hardy Notice
Hardy Mr Jack Passed away suddenly
at the QMC hospital in Nottingham on Monday
1st July 2019, aged 90 years.

Cherished Husband to the late
Dorothy, beloved Father to Michael, Tina, Wendy, Daryl, & Sharon.

He will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
his family and friends.

His funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday
23rd July 2019 at 11:00 am.

Family flowers only, donations
if desired to The British Heart Foundation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on July 17, 2019
