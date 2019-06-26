|
HARRISON Hilda Mary of Wainfleet
passed away on 19th June 2019,
aged 101 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Ernie. Much loved Mum, Grandma and
Great Grandma.
Funeral service at All Saints Church, Wainfleet on Monday 8th July 2019
at 11:30.
Family flowers only but donations if desired will be shared between
All Saints Church and
Cancer Research UK
C/o Parkers Funeral Directors
01754 880334.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Aspen Lodge Care Home for the kindness and
care given to Hilda.
Published in Skegness Standard on June 26, 2019
