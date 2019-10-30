|
|
|
Middleton Harry 6th October 2019.
Peacefully at home,
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Betty and
father of Jane, father-in-law to Tony and loving Grandpa of Edward
and Alexander.
Funeral service to take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday, 8th November 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be given to Water Aid, 47-49 Durham Street, London, SE11 5JD c/o
Jonathan Whiting Funeral Directors,
1-5 Queen St, Lincoln, LN5 8LB.
01522 589942
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 30, 2019