|
|
|
STAFFORD Graham Passed away peacefully at Skegness Hospital on
Friday 15th November 2019,
aged 74 years.
He will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all his
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Friday 13th December 2019 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to the
Macmillan Nurses via the
Alford Crematorium collection plates.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Dec. 4, 2019