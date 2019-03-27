Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
13:00
Alford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Day

Notice Condolences

Graham Day Notice
Day Graham Passed away peacefully on the
12th March 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving husband to the late Janet,
father to Nick and Penny.
Beloved grandfather. A former shop keeper of 'Sweet Encounters' in Louth, Sutton on Sea and Skegness.

A service is to be held
at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th April 2019 at 1pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired made payable to Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary can be sent to

Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea
LN12 2LL Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.