|
|
|
Day Graham Passed away peacefully on the
12th March 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving husband to the late Janet,
father to Nick and Penny.
Beloved grandfather. A former shop keeper of 'Sweet Encounters' in Louth, Sutton on Sea and Skegness.
A service is to be held
at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th April 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired made payable to Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary can be sent to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea
LN12 2LL Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More