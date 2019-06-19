Resources More Obituaries for Gladys Storr Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gladys Storr

Notice Storr Gladys Mary Who passed away 18.05.19

at Aspen Lodge Care Home.



Many thanks to Katrina and Staff

at Aspen Lodge for looking

after Mum and keeping her safe.

Most grateful thanks to Vicky and Lorraine at Parker's Funeral Directors

for their excellent funeral arrangements and pulling everything together within a few days to enable all Mary's close family to be present

to say goodbye.



Many thanks to Father Gary for conducting the service at short notice and to Mike and Staff at

The Woolpack for providing the buffet.

Most of all our sincere thanks to family and friends who were able to attend the service at such short notice and to all of those who sent

messages and cards.

Donations of £200.00 in memory of Mary will be given to LNAACT.

Lynn and Patrick Garrard and Family. Published in Skegness Standard on June 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices