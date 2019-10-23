|
|
|
Lovatt Freda 1924-2019
Freda's daughter Barbara would like to thank everyone for the care, kindness and support given throughout the last 20 years, enabling her mum to stay safe
and well in her own home.
Remembering especially:
Allways Care Agency
and Walnut Care at Home. Age UK Lindsey and Ricks North Shore Wheelchair Taxis. Mr Sunil Perera, Chartered Physiotherapist and all the nurses and staff of Scarborough Ward, Skegness & District General Hospital.
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 23, 2019