Swain Frank Of Freiston passed away peacefully at Vauxhall Court on 8th November, 2019 aged 86 years.
Husband of the late Anne and loving Dad of Carole and Linda.
Funeral service at Centenary Methodist Church on Thursday, 28th November at 11.15am to be
followed by cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards Age UK and Race against Dementia may be sent to
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston,
PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Splash of colour to be worn if desired.
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 20, 2019