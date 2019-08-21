|
BOGG Ernest Wilfred Of Alford and area passed away peacefully on the 14th August 2019.
Very much loved by so many.
Service to be held at Alford Crematorium in celebration of his life on Tuesday 3rd September 2019
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, to the
Alford Memorial Gardens.
Enquiries to Alford Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
39 South Street, Alford.
Lincs. LN13 9AJ.
Tel: 01507 463444.
Please see our online obituary
on funeral zone at
www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary .
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 21, 2019