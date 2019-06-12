|
|
|
WILSON Eric Passed away peacefully at Aspen Lodge Care Home in Skegness on Tuesday
4th June 2019. Aged 93 years.
Cherished Husband to
Mrs Evelyn Mary Wilson,
beloved Father to Daughter
Penny Rowlands, Father-In-Law to
Mark Rowlands and loving Grandfather to Lucy Rowlands.
Funeral service to take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Monday 24th June at 3:00pm
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Peter & St Pauls Church, Burgh Le Marsh.
Frank Wood and Sons
Tel 01754 763119
Published in Skegness Standard on June 12, 2019
Read More