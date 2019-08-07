|
JOHNSON Enid Mabel Of Bratoft.
Died peacefully on 28th July 2019,
after a short illness.
A beloved Mother to Robert & Carol and Grandma to Abigail & Luke.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Peter & St. Paul, Bratoft on Friday 9th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, payable to 'Skegness Day Centre'.
All enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea,
LN12 2LL. Tel: 01507 441271.
Please see our online obituary at
www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 7, 2019