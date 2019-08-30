|
|
|
BARRETT Ena 23rd August
Peacefully at home in Leeds,
aged 89 years.
Formerly of Wainfleet, Lincs.
Beloved wife of Bryan,
dear mother of Lynne, Steve and Simon, mother-in-law of Richard and Kath, dear grandma of Rebecca, Angela, Danielle, Holli
and Brittany and great-grandma
of Daniel, Ellena, Evie-Grace
and Sophia.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 9th September
at 11.40 am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in Ena's memory
may be given for the Sue Ryder Nurses at Wheatfields Hospice.
Enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 30, 2019