|
|
|
Gay Doreen Passed away peacefully at hospital in Skegness
on 1 st August aged 93 years.
Doreen will be sadly missed by daughter Maureen, son Terence, John and Shelley and also grandchildren Michelle, James, David, Daniel and great- grandchildren Bailey, Paris, Eden, Rio, Olivia, Poppy and Niamh.
Her funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium
on Friday 16th August 2019 at 10am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to BLESMA.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors
.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 14, 2019