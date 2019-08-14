Home

Frank Wood & Sons Funeral Directors
Prince George St.
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2BB
01754 763119
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00
Alford Crematorium
Doreen Gay Notice
Gay Doreen Passed away peacefully at hospital in Skegness
on 1 st August aged 93 years.
Doreen will be sadly missed by daughter Maureen, son Terence, John and Shelley and also grandchildren Michelle, James, David, Daniel and great- grandchildren Bailey, Paris, Eden, Rio, Olivia, Poppy and Niamh.
Her funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium
on Friday 16th August 2019 at 10am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to BLESMA.
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 14, 2019
