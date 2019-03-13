Home

Derek Stevenson

Derek Stevenson Notice
STEVENSON Derek Raymond Peacefully on
3rd March 2019, aged 78 years
of Skegness. Devoted and much loved husband to Diana, loving dad to Simon and Nicola. Derek will be sadly missed by his four grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place in
Alford Crematorium Chapel on
Monday 25th March at 12noon, followed by private interment in
Chapel St. Leonards Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, to the
British Heart Foundation
c/o Graham Patchett Skegness Funeral Services. Tel: 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 13, 2019
