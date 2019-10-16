|
ROBINSON David James The family wish to announce the passing of David
on 24th September 2019
aged 67 at his home in Skegness.
A funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium, Lincolnshire
LN13 9LH, on Wednesday 23rd October at 12pm. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Parkinsons UK, Fundraising, 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London SW1V 1EJ
or can be left at the service.
Frank Wood Funeralcare
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 16, 2019