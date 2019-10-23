Resources More Obituaries for David Kerridge Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Kerridge

Notice KERRIDGE David Ronald Known to all as Dave

Dave's family would like to say some very heartfelt thanks to family, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues who attended Dave's funeral on 6th September 2019.

Special Thanks go to:

Lisa and all the staff at Meadows Sands Care Home in Skegness for the love, care, dignity and respect shown to Dave in his last few weeks, and for the extended friendship and warmth shown to us as a family following the loss of Dave.

To all the staff at Frank Wood Funeral Directors, especially to Tina, Sarah and Steve whose genuine love, compassion and kindness so soon after Dave's beloved wife Pat's passing were a great comfort to us all. Dave's funeral was arranged and carried out perfectly, a very memorable day - and, oh boy, was the motorbike and sidecar hearse a sight to behold!

David Reeve for the funny and heartfelt service - simply brilliant! Dave would have loved t!

Tammy and the staff at The Ship Inn in Ingoldmells for their hospitality and catering for the gathering after Dave's funeral - the food was amazing…!

Thank you to you all!

The collection in Dave's memory raised £151.42 at the crematorium. With the money going to the Residents Fund at Meadows Sands. We also presented them with some other money that we raised and combined we were able to give them £299.88. The staff at the home has decided to purchase a bench and dedicate this in Dave's memory for the residents to enjoy, and the rest of the money they will treat the residents!

Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 23, 2019