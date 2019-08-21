Home

Frank Wood & Sons Funeral Directors
Prince George St.
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2BB
01754 763119
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:00
Alford Crematorium
Kerridge David Ronald
'Dave' Passed away peacefully at
Meadows Sands Residential Home on
Saturday 10th August 2019,
aged 79 years
Cherished Husband to the late Pat, beloved Dad to Vince and Caroline, Father-in-Law to Michelle and Richard and loving Grandad to Matthew, Jodie and Amy and cousin to
Kathy, Terry and Pat.
Dave will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Friday 6th September 2019 at 2.00pm, and afterwards at
The Ship Inn, Ingoldmells.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Meadows Sands Residents Fund. Casual wear is perfectly acceptable.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
01754 763119
www.frankwood
funeraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 21, 2019
