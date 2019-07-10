|
|
|
Smith Colin Wilfred Wife Gill and family of the
late Colin Smith would like to thank everyone for their love and support, cards and messages of condolence following their recent sad loss.
Thank you to all who attended the service and for the generous donations received to be shared equally with
The British Lung Foundation and Cancer Research UK which
amounted to £257.50.
Many thanks for his comforting
words and prayers go to
Reverend Colin Bowden who conducted the beautiful service.
Much appreciation goes to all the nurses, doctors and specialists for their dedicated care and comfort afforded to Colin on Ward 7A Pilgrim Hospital during his many weeks there.
Many thanks to Vicky, Lorraine and staff at Parker's Funeral Directors who provided a caring and professional service, and not forgetting all staff at North Shore Hotel Skegness for
their exceptional hospitality.
Thank you all.
Published in Skegness Standard on July 10, 2019