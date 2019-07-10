Resources More Obituaries for Colin Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Colin Smith

Notice Smith Colin Wilfred Wife Gill and family of the

late Colin Smith would like to thank everyone for their love and support, cards and messages of condolence following their recent sad loss.



Thank you to all who attended the service and for the generous donations received to be shared equally with

The British Lung Foundation and Cancer Research UK which

amounted to £257.50.



Many thanks for his comforting

words and prayers go to

Reverend Colin Bowden who conducted the beautiful service.



Much appreciation goes to all the nurses, doctors and specialists for their dedicated care and comfort afforded to Colin on Ward 7A Pilgrim Hospital during his many weeks there.



Many thanks to Vicky, Lorraine and staff at Parker's Funeral Directors who provided a caring and professional service, and not forgetting all staff at North Shore Hotel Skegness for

their exceptional hospitality.

Published in Skegness Standard on July 10, 2019