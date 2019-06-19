|
|
|
Smith Colin Wilfred Passed away peacefully at
Pilgrim Hospital on
10th June 2019, aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Gill.
Loving Father to Teena, Mandy and Lisa. Father in Law to Paul and James.
Step-Father to Warren and Tina.
Much loved Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Funeral service to take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Monday 1st July 2019 at 12 noon.
Donations if desired to
British Lung Foundation and
Cancer Research UK c/o
Parker's Funeral Directors
01754 880334.
Published in Skegness Standard on June 19, 2019
Read More