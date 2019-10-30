Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
13:30
Boston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Short

Notice Condolences

Christine Short Notice
SHORT Christine Ann
(née Smith) Of Coningsby,
passed away peacefully at
County Hospital, Lincoln on the
17th October 2019 aged 71 years.
Loving wife of Charlie.
Funeral service to be held at
Boston Crematorium on Thursday
7th November 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
St Barnabas, Macmillan and Lincs
and Notts Air Ambulance Trust.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road,
Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.