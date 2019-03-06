|
Li Chi Keung
(Steven) Passed away peacefully
with his family and friends
present on the 24th of February 2019
aged 48 years.
Loving husband to Paula,
father to Kian.
A dear son of Man Hung Li
and Fung Li and brother
to Mei Yuk Hiew, Yuk Keung Li,
Che Yung Li and Che Shing Li.
Steven will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St Wilfrid's Church, Alford on
Monday 18th of March at 2pm.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
39 South Street, Alford, LN13 9AJ
Tel : 01507 463444
Please see our online memorial
at www.lincolnshire.
coop/obituary
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
