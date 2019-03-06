Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
14:00
St Wilfrid's Church
Alford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chi Li
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chi Li

Notice Condolences

Chi Li Notice
Li Chi Keung
(Steven) Passed away peacefully
with his family and friends
present on the 24th of February 2019
aged 48 years.
Loving husband to Paula,
father to Kian.
A dear son of Man Hung Li
and Fung Li and brother
to Mei Yuk Hiew, Yuk Keung Li,
Che Yung Li and Che Shing Li.
Steven will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St Wilfrid's Church, Alford on
Monday 18th of March at 2pm.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
39 South Street, Alford, LN13 9AJ
Tel : 01507 463444
Please see our online memorial
at www.lincolnshire.
coop/obituary
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.