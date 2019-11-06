Home

Charles Addison Notice
ADDISON Charles Passed peacefully away on
24th October 2019 aged 72 years.
Beloved Husband of Lesley.
Much loved Father and Grandfather.
Funeral service to take place at
Alford Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 14th November at 12 noon. Followed by private burial.
Flowers welcome or, if desired, donations payable to
'Macmillan Nurses'
All enquiries c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Clifton House, High Street, Mablethorpe. LN12 1AU.
Tel: 01507 473440
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 6, 2019
