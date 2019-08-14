|
REVILL Brian Passed away peacefully at Skegness hospital on Saturday 10th August 2019, aged 71 years.
Cherished Partner to Carol,
beloved Dad to John, Mark and Becky Stepdad to Michaela and loving Granddad to Bradley, Nico and Cole.
He will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at 10:00am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 14, 2019