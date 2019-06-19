|
|
|
HEZZELL BETTY DENISE ELAINE Passed away peacefully at home in Skegness on
Monday 10th June 2019
aged 81 years.
Cherished Wife to Brian,
beloved Mother to Daughters
Janice and Vivienne and
loving Mother-In-Law to
Kev & Roger.
Grandmother to
Zoie, Wayne, Carla & Kelly.
Great Grandmother to
Josh, Amy, Jorgie, Ria & Jamie.
She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 27th June 2019 at 12:00 pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance,
collection to be made via Alford Crematorium.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors
.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on June 19, 2019
Read More